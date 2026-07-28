Leicester City Close In On Swansea Attacker As Russell Martin Plots Reunion

Leicester are closing in on Swansea City attacker Liam Cullen as Russell Martin reshapes his squad for a League One promotion challenge.

Sky Sports News reports that negotiations over a permanent transfer are advanced. All sides are open to agreement, raising confidence that the move can be completed soon.

Cullen would arrive with Championship experience and an understanding of Martin’s methods. The pair previously worked together at Swansea, where the Wales international developed into a flexible attacking option.

The 27-year-old can operate behind a striker, lead the line or drift into wider areas. His movement and work without the ball could suit Leicester’s possession-focused rebuild.

Cullen has spent his entire senior career with Swansea apart from a loan at Lincoln City in 2022. Leaving would therefore end a long association with his boyhood club.

For Leicester, the deal would add proven quality and tactical familiarity. Talks remain ongoing, but a reunion at the King Power Stadium is now moving closer.