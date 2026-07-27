Sunderland Leave Newcastle Behind In Record-Breaking £26m Transfer Coup

Sunderland are moving towards a €30m (£26m) deal for Toulouse defender Dayann Methalie, leaving Newcastle United behind in the race.

TEAMtalk reports that advanced club-to-club negotiations are under way, with personal terms agreed. The 20-year-old is understood to favour Wearside, where Regis Le Bris can offer him a role.

Completing the transfer would make Methalie the most expensive departure in Toulouse history. It would also underline Sunderland’s ability to compete for elite young talent.

The France Under-21 international can operate at left-back, wing-back or in midfield. His athleticism, height and confidence in possession made him one of Ligue 1’s emerging defenders last season.

Newcastle attempted to move for Methalie in January before an injury disrupted their plans. Bayer Leverkusen later joined the chase, hoping to reunite him with former Toulouse coach Carles Martinez Novell.

Sunderland have accelerated at the decisive moment. Barring a late change, the Black Cats appear set to secure a major victory over their North East rivals.