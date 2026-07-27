Wrexham Set To Win £5m Transfer Battle As Championship Rivals Miss Out

Wrexham are closing in on a £5m agreement for Crystal Palace right-back Danny Imray, beating West Bromwich Albion and Stoke City to his signature.

Reporter Mike McGrath says the 23-year-old is expected to leave Palace’s pre-season group and complete a switch to the Racecourse Ground. Imray has featured during the summer but will reportedly miss the club’s tournament in Italy.

Phil Parkinson identified right wing-back as a priority after Issa Kabore returned to Manchester City. Imray would bring pace, aggressive overlapping runs and Championship experience to the position.

West Brom hoped to reunite with the defender following his loan at The Hawthorns. Stoke also explored a move, but Wrexham’s commitment appears to have placed them in control.

Imray has built his reputation through productive temporary spells with Bromley, Blackpool and Albion. He is particularly dangerous when reaching the byline and delivering cut-backs.

Unless talks suffer a late setback, Wrexham are poised to secure another ambitious addition for their promotion push.