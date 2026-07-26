Ipswich transfer twist as four Championship clubs chase goalkeeper

Middlesbrough, Wrexham, Millwall and Bolton Wanderers are weighing up loan moves for Ipswich goalkeeper Kayne van Oevelen ahead of the Championship season.

Journalist Alan Nixon reports via his Patreon that the four clubs have identified the Dutchman as a solution between the posts. Ipswich signed van Oevelen from FC Volendam this summer but are prepared to loan him out immediately.

The Tractor Boys believe first-team football would accelerate his development after handing him a five-year contract. Premier League opportunities may be limited during his campaign in England.

Van Oevelen arrives with an impressive reputation. The 22-year-old stands 1.99 metres tall and featured regularly in the Eredivisie last season. His shot-stopping and command of the penalty area made him one of Volendam’s standout performers.

All four suitors harbour promotion ambitions and are assessing their goalkeeping options. A Championship loan could suit every party.

Ipswich must now decide which destination offers van Oevelen the clearest route to consistent minutes and long-term progress.