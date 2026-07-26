EXCLUSIVE: Sheffield United launch loan raid for Man City youngster

Sheffield United have entered the race to sign Manchester City centre-back Max Alleyne on loan as they strengthen for a Championship promotion push.

Ontheminute.com revealed that Swansea City, Leicester City, Sheffield Wednesday and Derby County were monitoring the 21-year-old. The Blades have joined that group as City assess several temporary offers.

Alleyne spent the first half of last season with Watford before Manchester City recalled him during an injury crisis. He subsequently gained first-team exposure under Pep Guardiola, including appearances in the Premier League and Champions League.

City regard the England Under-21 international as a long-term prospect. However, regular senior minutes are likely to drive their next decision, with another Championship spell viewed as a development route.

Sheffield United can offer an ambitious environment and a team expected to challenge near the top. Competition remains fierce, with five clubs now interested.

City are expected to evaluate Alleyne throughout pre-season before selecting a destination capable of providing consistent football and responsibility.