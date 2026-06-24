Exclusive: Swansea join growing race for Manchester City defensive talent

Swansea City have joined the chase to sign Manchester City centre-back Max Alleyne on loan ahead of next season.

Ontheminute.com understands that Swansea are now showing interest in the 20-year-old defender, with Leicester City, Sheffield Wednesday and Derby County also keeping tabs on his situation.

City are expected to make a decision during pre-season, when Pep Guardiola and the club’s development staff assess whether Alleyne would benefit from regular senior football.

The former Southampton academy prospect is regarded as a modern, ball-playing centre-back and has continued to attract attention from EFL clubs looking for defensive quality in the loan market.

Swansea’s interest is easy to understand, with the Welsh club traditionally favouring defenders who are comfortable in possession and able to build from the back.

Leicester, Wednesday and Derby remain in the picture, but Swansea’s arrival adds further competition for a player who could become one of City’s more interesting loan decisions this summer.