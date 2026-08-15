EXCLUSIVE: Swansea join QPR, Charlton and Portsmouth in race for Tottenham gem

Swansea City have entered the developing race for Tottenham midfielder Rio Kyerematen as they consider midfield additions.

Ontheminute.com understands that the Swans are monitoring the 21-year-old with a loan move in mind. Queens Park Rangers, Charlton Athletic and Portsmouth have also shown interest, giving Spurs several potential destinations.

Kyerematen has developed into a versatile midfield option within Tottenham’s academy. He is comfortable receiving possession in tight areas, driving forward with the ball and operating behind the attack.

Swansea could appeal because their possession-based approach may provide a natural platform for those qualities. However, Tottenham will want evidence that the youngster would receive consistent opportunities rather than simply offering squad depth.

The situation has not yet progressed to formal negotiations, and Spurs remain in control of the timetable. Each interested club will be judged on its tactical plan and the pathway it can provide.

Swansea’s arrival creates a four-way contest that could gather momentum as the transfer deadline moves closer.