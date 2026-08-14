EXCLUSIVE: Southampton join Sheffield United and Swansea in keeping an eye on Man Utd gem

Southampton have joined the race for Manchester United midfielder Dan Gore as they explore a permanent deal for the academy graduate.

Ontheminute.com understands that the Saints are monitoring the 21-year-old alongside Sheffield United and Swansea City. The interest gives Gore several possible routes away from Old Trafford.

A move this summer could mark an important change in direction. Gore has collected senior and EFL experience, but repeated short-term spells may offer less value than securing a stable role elsewhere.

Southampton could appeal by presenting a long-term plan built around regular midfield involvement. Gore’s composure in possession, willingness to receive the ball under pressure and passing through central areas would add technical quality.

Manchester United must balance the risk of losing a talented youngster against his limited first-team pathway. Any sale could include clauses protecting their future interests.

Southampton’s arrival strengthens United’s negotiating position, while increasing the pressure on Sheffield United and Swansea to clarify their plans quickly.