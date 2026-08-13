Ipswich launch £15m push for versatile Bundesliga star

Ipswich Town are pushing to bring SC Freiburg attacker Derry Scherhant to Portman Road before the transfer deadline.

The promoted Premier League side view the versatile 23-year-old as a key target.

TEAMtalk reports that Ipswich are making a “considerable push” for the German, who is open to testing himself in England. Freiburg are reluctant to sell and will only consider bids around €17.5m, approximately £15m.

Scherhant joined Freiburg from Hertha Berlin last summer after a €2m release clause was activated. He contributed seven goals and two assists during his debut campaign, featuring across the Bundesliga, German Cup and Europa League.

His speed, strength and direct finishing make him dangerous on transitions. He prefers the left wing but can operate centrally or from the right, giving Ipswich tactical flexibility.

Freiburg coach Julian Schuster intends to keep the forward, so the Tractor Boys may need to exceed the valuation. Ipswich must also convince Scherhant that regular Premier League football awaits in Suffolk.