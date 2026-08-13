EXCLUSIVE: West Brom and Preston North End ponder loan moves for Aston Villa gem

West Bromwich Albion and Preston North End are both considering loan moves for Aston Villa youngster Jamaldeen Jimoh-Aloba.

No approach is believed to be advanced, but the versatile 19-year-old has emerged as a possible option for both clubs before the window closes.

Ontheminute.com understands that West Brom are weighing up whether to bring Jimoh-Aloba back for a second spell. Preston are also assessing the England youth international, although neither club has yet committed to making a move.

The Birmingham-born midfielder has strong links with Albion. He spent almost a decade in their academy before joining Villa in 2023 and returned to The Hawthorns on loan during the second half of last season.

Jimoh-Aloba can play centrally, behind the striker or from either flank. He also scored a dramatic Europa League winner for Villa against RB Salzburg in January.

Any temporary departure will depend on Villa’s plans and which club can offer the clearest pathway to regular senior minutes.