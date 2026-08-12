EXCLUSIVE: Leyton Orient ponder reunion as Bolton eye Tottenham youngster

Bolton Wanderers and Leyton Orient are considering loan moves for Tottenham attacking midfielder Jamie Donley before the transfer window closes.

Orient are exploring a reunion with their former loanee, while Bolton could offer the 21-year-old another opportunity in the Championship.

Ontheminute.com understands that interest from both clubs remains at an early stage, with no agreement close. Tottenham are expected to prioritise regular minutes and a clearly defined role when assessing Donley’s next destination.

A return to Brisbane Road would bring the Northern Ireland international back to familiar surroundings. Donley made 52 appearances and scored eight goals for Orient during 2024/25, helping them reach the League One play-off final and winning the club’s Player of the Season award.

Bolton represent the fresh alternative after their promotion to the second tier. Donley also gained Championship experience with Stoke City and Oxford United last season.

His creativity, versatility and ability to operate between midfield and attack could make him useful to either side.