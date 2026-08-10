EXCLUSIVE: Pompey plot loan raid as three-club battle for Spurs youngster grows

Portsmouth have joined the growing list of clubs monitoring Tottenham midfielder Rio Kyerematen ahead of a possible loan move.

Ontheminute.com understands that Pompey are interested in the 21-year-old, who is also being tracked by Queens Park Rangers and Charlton Athletic. Tottenham have not finalised their plans for the academy graduate.

Kyerematen’s versatility is an important part of his appeal. He can play centrally, push into attacking midfield or carry possession forward from deeper areas, giving coaches several tactical options.

Portsmouth could present a strong case by offering a clear development role and regular senior minutes. QPR and Charlton may counter with the convenience of keeping the youngster closer to Tottenham’s training base.

Interest from all three clubs remains at the monitoring stage, with no advanced negotiations taking place. Spurs are expected to prioritise playing time and suitability when assessing any proposal.

Portsmouth’s arrival has widened the competition and could accelerate discussions over Kyerematen’s next move before the transfer window closes.