EXCLUSIVE: Bristol City Join Four-Club Race for Man City Gem

Bristol City are monitoring Manchester City midfielder Charlie Gray as the competition for a season-long loan continues to expand across the EFL.

Ontheminute.com understands that the Robins are keeping an eye on his availability, joining Stoke City, Stockport County and Wigan Athletic among the interested clubs. Manchester City will examine the opportunities before approving any exit.

Gray has reached the stage where regular senior football could accelerate his development. The 20-year-old reads danger well, protects the defence and remains composed when building possession.

Those qualities helped him become a central figure for City’s Elite Development Squad. He collected the Players’ Player of the Season award after their Premier League 2 double in 2024/25.

Gray also made his first-team debut as a substitute against Brentford in last season’s Carabao Cup. A loan would now test whether he can consistently reproduce that authority in the EFL.

Bristol City can offer Championship football, but competition for starts will be central to City’s choice.