Southampton set to beat Middlesbrough, Derby and Preston to Man City prospect

Southampton have moved to bring Manchester City striker Divin Mubama to St Mary’s, with a season-long loan now taking shape. The 21-year-old could become a key addition to their attack.

The Daily Mail reports that Mubama has agreed to join Southampton, although the remaining formalities must still be completed. Middlesbrough, Derby County and Preston North End have also shown interest in the forward.

Mubama strengthened his case during City’s pre-season programme. He scored twice, including a composed finish against Inter Milan, and also supplied an assist.

His performances marked an encouraging response after an ankle ligament injury ended a promising loan at Stoke City in January. The former West Ham prospect is now back to full fitness and ready for regular football.

Southampton can offer a clear pathway and meaningful minutes. City, meanwhile, will hope another Championship spell accelerates Mubama’s development and prepares him for a future first-team challenge.