Middlesbrough, Derby County and Preston North End chasing Manchester City striker after Stoke loan spell

Manchester City striker Divin Mubama is attracting interest from Middlesbrough, Derby County and Preston North End this summer.

The Daily Mail reports that the Championship trio are all keen on the 21-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Stoke City.

Mubama scored five goals for the Potters before his campaign was cut short in January by ankle ligament damage suffered after a heavy challenge against QPR.

The forward has now recovered and is fit again, making him an attractive option for clubs looking to add more firepower.

Derby have already held talks with Mubama, but no final decision has been made by the player or Manchester City.

Middlesbrough and Preston have also made approaches, and further clubs could still enter the race if City decide another loan is the right step.

Mubama joined City from West Ham in 2024 and is now set for another important development move.