Man City hotshot weighs up EFL offers after 61-goal academy run

Stockport County, Swindon Town, Cambridge United, Northampton Town and Burton Albion are interested in signing Manchester City striker Matty Warhurst.

The Daily Mail reports that the 19-year-old is poised to leave City as he looks for a clearer route into senior football.

Warhurst is entering the final year of his contract and is now weighing up offers from clubs across the EFL.

The forward has built a big reputation in City’s academy, scoring 61 goals in 97 appearances.

He hit 24 goals in his first Under-18 season, followed by 26 more the next year, and was also on target as City won the Under-18 Premier League North title.

Injury limited his minutes last season, but he still managed 10 goals in 742 minutes in Premier League 2.

City rate Warhurst highly and are expected to seek a sell-on clause if he moves on this summer.