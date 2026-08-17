EXCLUSIVE: Swansea and Portsmouth keeping tabs on Manchester City youngster

Swansea City and Portsmouth are monitoring Manchester City youngster Kian Noble as both clubs explore ways to strengthen their squads before the deadline.

Ontheminute.com understands that the Championship pair have a potential loan move in mind. Interest remains at the assessment stage, with City yet to settle Noble’s immediate development plan.

Rather than rushing the decision, his parent club are likely to prioritise a destination offering consistent senior minutes and a suitable footballing role. Playing-time guarantees could therefore become decisive.

Swansea may appeal through their possession-based approach, giving Noble an opportunity to work within a system that values composure on the ball. Portsmouth could counter with a competitive environment and a clearer route to responsibility.

For both suitors, a loan would add emerging talent without requiring a permanent transfer fee. Noble’s next step will depend on Manchester City’s squad planning and the strength of any proposals received before the window closes.