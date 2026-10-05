EXCLUSIVE: Ipswich face Sunderland competition for Norwegian defender

Sunderland are weighing up a move for Bodø/Glimt defender Fredrik Sjovold as they begin to shape their January plans.

The Black Cats see the Norwegian as a player capable of supplying depth and tactical variety across their back line.

Ontheminute.com understands Sunderland have joined Ipswich Town in monitoring the 23-year-old. Neither club has made a formal bid, but his displays in the Eliteserien and Europe have kept him on their recruitment radar.

Sjovold’s route to first-team football came through a move from Tiller to Bodø/Glimt. He has since made right-back his main position, while also showing the mobility to operate inside when required.

That adaptability could suit Sunderland’s need for versatile options rather than a specialist signing. He would also bring experience of competing for trophies in Norway and performing in continental fixtures.

Bodø/Glimt have Sjovold tied down until 2028 and can approach any talks from a position of strength. Ipswich’s interest could make the January decision tougher for Sunderland.