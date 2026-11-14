EXCLUSIVE: Coventry join Sunderland in race for Norwich midfield star

Coventry City have joined the growing watch on Paris Maghoma as the Premier League club look ahead to future midfield recruitment.

The Sky Blues are understood to admire the Norwich City man’s ability to progress possession, arrive in the box and play with intensity across the pitch.

Ontheminute.com understands Coventry are now keeping tabs on Maghoma alongside Sunderland, although neither club has launched formal discussions. His form at Carrow Road has prompted a wider assessment from clubs seeking mobile, technically secure midfielders.

Maghoma joined Norwich permanently from Brentford in January, ending a lengthy spell in the Bees’ system. He is tied down on a three-and-a-half-year contract, giving the Canaries little reason to consider a sale unless an outstanding offer changes their stance.

Sunderland’s interest opened the Premier League trail; Coventry’s involvement makes Maghoma’s situation a genuine story to follow closely this season.