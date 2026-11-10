Birmingham City and Middlesbrough eye January swoop for Ligue 1 star

Birmingham City and Middlesbrough could take their promotion rivalry into the transfer market. Both clubs are tracking Lorient midfielder Arthur Avom ahead of the January window.

Avom’s contract expires next summer after Lorient exercised a one-year extension. Both Championship clubs are weighing up a move for the 21-year-old, according to Football League World.

Lorient president Loïc Féry told Ouest-France in May that Avom had “made strides with us” and attracted “interest from several clubs”. Leeds United and Sunderland were both linked over the summer.

The Cameroon international joined Lorient from Fauve Azur in 2023 and helped them win the Ligue 2 title in 2024/25. He made 31 appearances in his first Ligue 1 season and has started seven of his 10 league games this term.

Birmingham and Middlesbrough are level on 29 points after 15 games. Blues sit top of the Championship on goal difference.