EXCLUSIVE: Saints join Birmingham in race for Malmö midfield gem

Southampton have entered the chase for Malmö FF teenager Jovan Milosavljevic, with the Saints now tracking a player regarded as one of Swedish football’s more intriguing young midfielders.

The Serbian has made a fast impression since swapping Železničar Pančevo for Malmö, drawing attention with his energy and ability to carry the ball forward.

Ontheminute.com understands Southampton have joined Birmingham City in monitoring the 19-year-old ahead of future windows. Neither English club is believed to have approached Malmö, but the fresh interest reinforces Milosavljevic’s growing profile.

His contract runs until 2029, meaning Malmö are under no immediate pressure to consider a sale. That changes the equation: prospective buyers must convince the Swedish champions that an early exit benefits the club as much as the player.

Southampton could view him as a calculated long-term investment, whereas Birmingham’s existing checks demonstrate just how early this race remains. More strong senior displays will sharpen the scrutiny before January.