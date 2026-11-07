EXCLUSIVE: Man Utd and Newcastle track Frankfurt’s record-breaking teen

Manchester United and Newcastle United have turned their attention to one of German football’s newest teenage records after Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Niko Ilicevic made his Bundesliga breakthrough.

The 16-year-old offers technique, close control and creativity, but has barely begun his senior journey.

Ontheminute.com understands both clubs are keeping close tabs on Ilicevic as he continues his rapid rise through Frankfurt’s system. He became the joint-youngest Bundesliga player in history last Sunday, appearing at 16 years and one day old.

The attacking midfielder already has four goals and three assists in seven Under-19 appearances this season, while a winner for Germany Under-17s against England underlined his composure. Frankfurt have moved to protect their prized academy product, making any future pursuit highly complicated.

For now, this is a watching brief, but his name will only become harder for Europe’s elite to ignore.