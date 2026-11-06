West Brom captain faces race against time after injury blow

West Bromwich Albion face a brief but untimely wait for George Campbell after their captain suffered a groin problem against Southampton.

The centre-back was withdrawn at half-time, leaving James Morrison to reshuffle his defence for Millwall’s trip to The Hawthorns.

Speaking to West Brom’s official website, Morrison said Campbell is expected to be sidelined for “between ten to 12 days”. He added: “It’s not ideal, but it could’ve been worse,” with the aim that he will miss “just one game”.

That points to the skipper sitting out Saturday’s Championship meeting with Millwall, the final fixture before the international break. Campbell has been a near-ever-present this season, playing 15 times in all competitions and providing an important voice in Albion’s back line.

Nat Phillips is likely to step in, but Morrison will hope the break allows Campbell to return quickly. For a side chasing a sixth unbeaten league match, the prospect of losing their leader for only one outing is a sizeable relief.