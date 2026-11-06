Tottenham and Man Utd on red alert as Nottingham Forest make transfer decision

Morgan Gibbs-White is poised to become the focus of a major Premier League tug-of-war, but Nottingham Forest have made their immediate stance clear.

Tottenham and Manchester United are tracking the England international, while Forest view him as vital to Oliver Glasner’s project.

TEAMtalk understands Forest will not entertain a January exit for the 26-year-old, who remains “central” to their “long-term plans”. Tottenham’s interest has survived their failed 2025 pursuit, with Roberto De Zerbi said to want more creativity in his midfield.

United have also made enquiries as they prepare for potential change in their own attacking department. Gibbs-White’s blend of leadership, pressing and final-third quality fits the profile being studied at Old Trafford, particularly with Bruno Fernandes’s longer-term future unresolved.

Any approach will face firm resistance. Forest believe their No 10 is “not available” and want his influence to drive them clear of the Premier League’s lower reaches this season.