Spurs, Chelsea, Newcastle, Brighton, Brentford and Fulham scouts descend on Serie A goal machine

Six Premier League clubs sent scouts to Italy on Saturday to watch Monza striker Gustavo Varela as his remarkable Serie A start continues to turn heads.

Tottenham, Chelsea, Newcastle United, Brighton, Brentford and Fulham were all represented.

TEAMtalk reports the clubs were “keeping a close eye” on the 21-year-old, who has scored nine goals in nine Serie A starts. Varela joined Monza permanently from Benfica after a productive Gil Vicente loan and is contracted until 2030.

His movement in the box and quick finishing have made him an attractive scouting proposition. RB Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid were also reported to have observers at the game, underlining how rapidly this race is growing across Europe.

With no bids on the table, Varela’s focus remains Monza. But another scoring display could bring an even larger queue of recruiters to Italy this winter.