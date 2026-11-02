EXCLUSIVE: Man Utd ready to offer Martinez in bold bid for Barcelona star

Manchester United are ready to explore a bold January move for Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde, with Lisandro Martinez potentially included in the deal.

The proposed arrangement could give United a younger natural option on the left while helping Barcelona address a priority position in central defence.

Ontheminute.com understands United are willing to discuss Martinez as part of talks for Balde, should Barcelona open the door to a sale. The Argentinian’s future is uncertain, while the Catalan club must create room before strengthening their own back line.

Head coach Hansi Flick has acknowledged Barcelona may act, saying: “We always look for what’s best for the team… If we can do something, maybe we will.” Balde’s restricted game time could make him the departure that unlocks business.

Any deal would be complex and no agreement is close. But the two clubs’ contrasting needs make a January exchange increasingly intriguing.