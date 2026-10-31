Man Utd eye Barcelona star in £70m January move

Manchester United are weighing up a major move for Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez as they prepare for a potentially busy January.

The 23-year-old brings goals from attacking midfield and could offer a different solution to a squad stretched by injuries in forward areas.

The Daily Mail reports United have “shown an interest” in Lopez, whom Barcelona value at £70m. Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are also monitoring the Spain international, raising the prospect of a costly three-way battle.

Lopez has already scored five times for Barcelona this season, reinforcing his reputation as one of Europe’s most effective attacking midfielders. His movement and final-third quality would add another dimension rather than simply replace a traditional centre-forward.

United’s need for reinforcements has grown after Benjamin Sesko’s injury problems, while Leeds striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has also been linked. Any pursuit of Lopez would nevertheless test the club’s financial limits.