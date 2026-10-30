Barca and Atletico circle as Man Utd star’s exit door opens

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are monitoring Lisandro Martinez as uncertainty builds over his Manchester United future.

The Argentina international has been one of United’s standout defenders this season, yet his Old Trafford situation appears increasingly fragile after recent tensions behind the scenes.

Argentina and Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez. Photo by Shutterstock.

AS reports neither United nor Martinez is currently inclined to activate the one-year contract extension, which could leave him available next summer. The report adds a January exit cannot be ruled out if a suitable offer arrives.

The Spanish outlet describes the relationship as being at its “lowest point” after Martinez’s outspoken post-match criticism. Atletico’s Cristian Romero has also backed a move, saying: “Lisandro Martinez. A player I would bring to my club? Lisandro Martinez.”

Barcelona, meanwhile, are assessing the defender from a distance. His quality, left-sided balance and potentially reduced cost make him appealing, but United still control the immediate outcome. Both Spanish clubs could be ready if a clean break becomes the preferred solution.