Blackburn boss admits Rovers tried to sign Swansea attacker

Blackburn Rovers had Elijah Just high on their summer shortlist before Swansea City secured the versatile New Zealand international.

The attacker can play centrally or wide, and his arrival in South Wales means Rovers will face the player they once considered bringing to Ewood Park.

Tony Mowbray told the Lancashire Telegraph Blackburn were looking at Just “pretty hard”, but Swansea’s spending took the deal beyond reach. The Rovers boss said the Swans had “pretty expensively put together a football team”.

Just signed a three-year contract with the Swans after leaving Motherwell. The 26-year-old has made 13 appearances, predominantly in the Championship, but is still chasing his first goal.

The upcoming meeting gives Mowbray a close look at the player who got away. For Blackburn, it is a reminder that recruitment battles can quickly be settled by financial muscle when one club can pay more than another.