Blackburn hit by double injury blow despite Wrexham win

Blackburn Rovers enjoyed a 2-0 victory over Wrexham, but the final whistle brought a concerning fitness picture at Ewood Park.

Andri Gudjohnsen’s double delivered the points, yet Tony Mowbray could be forced into changes for the demanding fixtures ahead.

Speaking to BBC Radio Lancashire after the game, Mowbray described the developments as “not good news”. Ryoya Morishita is set for “a few weeks” out with an ankle injury, while Mathias Jorgensen requires a scan after feeling a thigh issue in Friday’s training.

Kristi Montgomery missed the Wrexham match too, but Mowbray expects him to be involved against Swansea, insisting he “should be ready to play”. Sam Morsy’s fifth booking will rule him out, adding another selection issue.

Morishita’s creativity has been valuable this season, so Rovers must find a way to maintain their momentum without him. Jayden Fevrier and Dapo Afolayan are among those who could be asked to shoulder more responsibility.