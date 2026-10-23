Celtic plot swoop as Blackburn face January test

Celtic are preparing to renew their pursuit of Blackburn Rovers playmaker Ryoya Morishita after a failed late summer approach.

The Japanese international has become a key attacking outlet at Ewood Park, and Rovers are likely to face a difficult decision if the Scottish champions return with an offer in the winter window.

TEAMtalk reports that Morishita remains “on the radar” at Celtic Park, with the club weighing up another move in January or next summer. Negotiations around Reo Hatate were linked to the earlier approach, but no deal emerged. Celtic’s interest has endured as they shape a targeted transfer plan.

Morishita is contracted until 2028, with an option for another year, leaving Blackburn under no pressure to sell.

The 29-year-old has provided goals and assists since arriving in England and offers versatility across the forward line. That means any bid would need to be persuasive, but Celtic appear ready to test Blackburn’s resolve again.