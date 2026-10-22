Man Utd eye Nagelsmann as Carrick faces defining week

Manchester United could turn to Julian Nagelsmann if they decide Michael Carrick’s troubled spell cannot be recovered.

The former Bayern Munich and Germany boss is viewed as a serious option, with United’s run of two wins from 11 games leaving Carrick under growing scrutiny.

The Telegraph reports that Nagelsmann “would like the role” should a vacancy arise. United publicly back Carrick, but the 4-1 Champions League loss at Como and an unhappy response from captain Bruno Fernandes have heightened internal pressure ahead of Sunday’s visit of Bournemouth.

Nagelsmann is available following his departure from the Germany job and has existing links to recruitment director Christopher Vivell from their time at RB Leipzig.

His English-speaking profile and reputation for modern football could appeal to the hierarchy. But any decision will rest on whether Carrick can change the momentum quickly, starting with the Bournemouth match.