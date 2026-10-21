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Home England Chelsea deal in jeopardy as Aston Villa twist emerges

Chelsea deal in jeopardy as Aston Villa twist emerges

Chelsea, Stamford Bridge
Chelsea, Stamford Bridge. Photo by Shutterstock.

Chelsea face an unexpected problem over Alejandro Garnacho’s Aston Villa loan after the winger’s lack of game time threatened the planned permanent switch.

The Argentine has yet to start a competitive match for Villa and has made just 22 Premier League minutes, leaving the £43m move increasingly uncertain.

Football Insider reports Chelsea are “disappointed” by the situation and now fear the deal is in “jeopardy”. The agreement includes an appearance-based obligation to buy that had been viewed as almost certain to be triggered. Instead, the Blues face a potential “financial risk” if their forward returns to Stamford Bridge with his value weakened by another season on the fringes.

Unai Emery was expected to offer Garnacho a platform to revive his career, but his opportunities have not arrived.

Chelsea do not see him as part of their long-term plans, making a return an awkward outcome. Villa can still alter the picture, but time and appearances are now working against the transfer.

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