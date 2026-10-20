Southampton ponder January move for Leeds United forward who was linked with summer move to Wrexham

Southampton are tracking Leeds United forward Lukas Nmecha as they explore ways to sharpen their promotion challenge in January.

With Cyle Larin and Divin Mubama their only specialist senior strikers, the Saints could seek a proven extra option after a summer that saw several forwards depart St Mary’s.

According to TEAMtalk, Southampton are “monitoring developments” around the 27-year-old, who has been restricted to 91 Premier League minutes this season. FC Köln and other Bundesliga clubs have also registered interest. Wrexham asked Leeds about the striker late in the summer, but their move did not progress.

Nmecha has impressed when used by Leeds and knows English football well. He can lead the line, bring team-mates into play and make runs behind defences. However, Leeds would need a replacement before allowing an exit.

Their contract talks have yet to settle his future, making this a developing transfer story ahead of the window.