Leeds United in Inter midfield raid as scouts track Croatia international

Leeds United are continuing to assess Petar Sucic as they weigh up future midfield reinforcements, with the Inter Milan star firmly on the club’s radar.

The Croatia international has impressed at San Siro, but any attempt to bring him to Elland Road would be a major test of Leeds’ pulling power.

Football Insider reports that Whites scouts remain regular observers, although the Italians are not “actively” inviting offers. A January deal is considered “difficult”, with Inter determined to protect their squad while pursuing a second successive Serie A title.

Sucic, 22, joined Inter from Dinamo Zagreb in 2025 and made 54 appearances across all competitions last season. He recorded nine goal contributions and is contracted until 2030, but reports of potential new terms have added intrigue.

Leeds may have to wait until next summer, when rival interest across Europe could make the chase even tougher.