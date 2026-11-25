Leicester City’s Bismark Owusu is attracting interest from Leeds United and Brentford ahead of the January transfer window.

Football Insider reports the Premier League clubs are considering moves for the 18-year-old winger.

Interest extends beyond England, with Parma, Utrecht and Copenhagen also monitoring his progress. Owusu holds an Italian passport, according to the report.

The youngster is yet to make a senior appearance for the Foxes but has progressed from their Under-18s to Under-21 football.

After Owusu scored twice against Southampton’s Under-18s in March, academy coach Adam Barradell told Leicester’s website: “He’s a player that’s performing well at the moment.”

Leicester have already seen academy graduate Jeremy Monga leave for Manchester City. They could now face competition to retain another promising wide player.

For Leeds and Brentford, Owusu represents an opportunity to recruit a developing talent before he makes the step into senior football.