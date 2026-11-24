Southampton are tracking Cuiabá left-back Lorenzo as the Brazilian teenager attracts growing transfer interest.

Globo Esporte reports the Saints have watched the 19-year-old on international duty and are considering a move for the defender.

Cuiabá president Cristiano Dresch confirmed strong interest from an English club, which the Brazilian outlet identified as Southampton.

“That English club is very interested in Lorenzo,” Dresch said in comments translated from Portuguese. He added that an offer could arrive in the coming days.

Cruzeiro have already seen an opening bid rejected, while Red Bull Bragantino have asked about the youngster’s price. Dresch said Lorenzo has a €50million release clause for international transfers.

Lorenzo, whose full name is Lorenzo Silva Martins, can play at left-back or wing-back. He previously spent time in the Palmeiras and Goiás academies before making his senior breakthrough at Cuiabá.

A move to St Mary’s would give Southampton another young prospect to develop.