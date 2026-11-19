Stuttgart are monitoring three Championship midfielders as the Bundesliga club prepare for the possibility of losing Angelo Stiller.

German outlet Bild reports that Middlesbrough’s Aidan Morris, West Ham’s Arne Engels and Southampton’s Caspar Jander are on Stuttgart’s radar.

They are potential replacements for Stiller, whose contract runs until 2028. Bild suggests the German international could leave next summer.

Engels already knows the Bundesliga after playing for Augsburg before his move to Celtic. The Belgian joined West Ham during the last transfer window.

Jander arrived at Southampton from Nuremberg in 2025. At the time, Saints technical director Johannes Spors said: “Caspar is an all-round midfielder who has unsurprisingly attracted a lot of interest, including from Premier League clubs.”

Morris, meanwhile, moved to Middlesbrough from Columbus Crew in 2024. The United States international has become a key figure at the Riverside.

All three clubs are chasing promotion and will hope to keep their midfield options during January.