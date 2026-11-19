Middlesbrough are keeping tabs on AGF Aarhus youngster Frederik Emmery as the Danish talent continues to catch the eye.

Ontheminute.com understands Boro are scouting the 19-year-old after his breakthrough in the Danish Superliga.

Emmery operates on the left and can play as a winger or wing-back. His ability to take on defenders has helped him establish himself in AGF’s senior squad.

The Aarhus native joined the club’s academy at 12 and made his Superliga debut in 2024. He has three goals and six assists in 25 appearances across all competitions this season.

Emmery has represented Denmark at Under-19 level and earned an Under-21 call-up. A minor injury recently forced him to withdraw from the latter squad before making his debut.

The wide player is under contract with AGF until 2030, giving the Danish club a strong position should Middlesbrough decide to pursue their interest.