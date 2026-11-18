Ashley Williams could make a surprise return to Swansea City as the club consider a temporary appointment in the dugout.

Football Insider reports that the Swans are in talks with the Wales assistant over an interim role as Vitor Matos prepares to leave for Strasbourg.

Williams could work alongside Leon Britton and Kristian O’Leary for Saturday’s Championship clash with West Brom. The report says he is open to the opportunity.

The 42-year-old joined Craig Bellamy’s Wales coaching staff in September.

Former international team-mate Sam Vokes praised Williams when he joined the setup, telling BBC Radio Wales: “He was a great leader in the dressing room.”

Williams captained Swansea to League Cup glory in 2013 and helped the club reach the Premier League before leaving for Everton in 2016.

Swansea are looking for a temporary solution while they consider their options for a permanent successor to Matos.