West Ham and Southampton eye Swansea raid in January promotion battle

Marko Stamenic has emerged as a January target for West Ham United and Southampton. The Swansea City midfielder is attracting attention as all three clubs chase Premier League promotion.

Swansea Independent reports that the Hammers and Saints admire the 24-year-old’s passing and ability to spot danger. It suggests any deal would cost significantly more than the reported £2.175m Swansea paid Nottingham Forest in 2025.

Stamenic has started 12 of Swansea’s 15 Championship games this season. He has completed 90.8% of his passes and made 10 interceptions across 14 appearances.

When he signed in August 2025, Stamenic said, “I have huge ambitions and goals for myself and the club and I hope we can achieve it together.”

His deal runs until 2029, with Swansea holding an option for a further year. That leaves Vitor Matos’ side well placed to set their terms if either rival makes a formal approach.