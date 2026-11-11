Ipswich, Coventry and Hull join January race for Birmingham star

Ipswich Town, Coventry City and Hull City are tracking Birmingham City centre-back Phil Neumann ahead of January. Nottingham Forest and Fiorentina are also interested.

TEAMtalk reports that the newly promoted Premier League trio are assessing defensive reinforcements. Birmingham would prefer to keep the 29-year-old until the summer, although a sizeable offer could test their resolve.

Neumann has played all 1,350 minutes of Birmingham’s opening 15 Championship matches. His partnership with Christoph Klarer has helped Chris Davies’ side reach the top of the table.

Addressing earlier transfer speculation in August, Neumann told BirminghamLive, “My focus is on Birmingham and to do good in the season.”

The German arrived on a free transfer from Hannover 96 in 2025. His deal runs until June 2028, giving Blues a strong position to demand a substantial fee if any club makes an approach.