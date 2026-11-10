Chelsea set January loan condition as Celtic, Birmingham and Blackburn circle

Chelsea are looking for a January loan club for Kendry Paez. Celtic, Birmingham City and Blackburn Rovers are all keeping tabs on the Ecuador international.

Chelsea want “assurances of regular first-team football” for the attacking midfielder and have approached three more Championship clubs, according to TEAMtalk.

Blackburn had the chance to take Paez on loan in the summer. Celtic’s interest dates back to that window, while Birmingham are considering a deal as they chase promotion.

The 19-year-old is playing for Chelsea’s Under-21s. Asked in September about bringing him into the senior squad, Xabi Alonso said, “At the moment, he’s not part of the first-team squad.”

Paez joined from Independiente del Valle in 2025 for around £17m. He made 21 appearances on loan at Strasbourg before switching to River Plate in January. A lack of playing time in Argentina prompted his return to Cobham in August.