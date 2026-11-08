EXCLUSIVE: Coventry join Birmingham in race for Rosenborg goal machine

Coventry City have added a Premier League dimension to the growing interest around Rosenborg forward Amin Chiakha.

The 20-year-old only made his loan move permanent in August, yet his explosive start in Norway has already made him a player recruitment teams are reluctant to ignore.

Ontheminute.com understands Coventry are now keeping tabs on Chiakha alongside Birmingham City, with scouts impressed by his speed, movement and composure in front of goal. No formal contact has been made, but the Sky Blues are building a picture of a striker whose value could climb quickly.

Chiakha scored 10 goals in 18 Eliteserien matches after arriving in January, before Rosenborg activated their purchase option. His four-and-a-half-year deal gives the Norwegian side control, meaning any interested club must present a compelling case.

Birmingham opened the door to interest. Coventry’s arrival makes this a more serious race.