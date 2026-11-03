EXCLUSIVE: Birmingham eye shock Rosenborg raid for new £5m star

Birmingham City are keeping a close watch on Rosenborg striker Amin Chiakha, despite the forward only recently making his move to Norway permanent.

The 20-year-old has quickly become one of the Eliteserien’s standout attacking talents, leaving the Blues to assess whether a future approach could be worthwhile.

Ontheminute.com understands Birmingham are monitoring Chiakha after Rosenborg triggered their purchase option following his loan from FC Copenhagen. He signed a four-and-a-half-year contract, underlining how strongly the Norwegian club value his potential.

Chiakha struck 10 goals in 18 Eliteserien appearances after arriving in January and has adapted rapidly to senior football. That form has ensured observers beyond Scandinavia are taking notice, even if Birmingham are not yet at the negotiation stage.

Rosenborg will have no desire to sell quickly, but Chiakha’s next steps are already attracting attention. The January window may be distant, yet this is one to watch.