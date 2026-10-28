EXCLUSIVE: Birmingham keeping tabs on Malmö midfield gem

Birmingham City are extending their recruitment watch across Scandinavia, with Malmö FF midfielder Jovan Milosavljevic emerging as a player of interest.

The 19-year-old Serbian has begun to force his way into the Swedish side’s first-team picture after arriving from Železničar Pančevo.

Ontheminute.com understands the Blues are “keeping tabs” on Milosavljevic as they assess options for future windows. The central midfielder has also operated further forward, while his dynamism and physical presence have helped build his reputation in Sweden.

Milosavljevic joined Malmö in January on a deal running until 2029, placing his current club in a strong negotiating position. He has represented Serbia at youth level and registered a goal in seven Allsvenskan appearances this year.

Birmingham face no shortage of competition for promising young talent, but an early assessment could give them useful early groundwork before the market potentially accelerates.