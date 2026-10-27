Man Utd join eight-club scramble for Twente’s rejected star

Manchester United have joined an increasingly fierce battle for FC Twente defender Ruud Nijstad, with some of Europe’s biggest clubs tracking the teenage centre-back.

The left-footed Dutchman can also fill in at left-back and has become one of the Eredivisie’s most closely watched young players.

FootballTransfers says United have received “positive” scouting feedback, although no formal offer has emerged. Mundo Deportivo and AS reported that Barcelona saw an €8m summer bid rejected, with Twente refusing to sell a player tied down until 2029.

Barcelona have not abandoned their interest, adding a Spanish giant to the Premier League-heavy contest for his signature. Manchester City, Aston Villa, Newcastle, Brentford, Everton and Sunderland are also monitoring Nijstad.

His height, ball-playing ability and versatility make him an attractive long-term investment. But the growing queue leaves United facing a complicated race, while Twente remain in firm control of the defender’s future.