Sheffield United hit by fresh injury scare

Sheffield United’s 1-1 draw with Derby County ended with further concern over the fitness of Ryan One.

The young forward was absent from Chris Wilder’s matchday squad as Patrick Bamford’s late equaliser rescued a point for the Blades.

Speaking to The Star after the match, Wilder confirmed One had felt something in training and had gone for a scan. “He just felt something the other day,” Wilder said, before praising the 20-year-old’s “phenomenal” pace and explosive qualities.

The issue comes after One’s hamstring problems have restricted him to just 40 minutes this season. Wilder admitted the striker “would have obviously impacted the game”, with Sheffield United missing his ability to stretch the pitch.

Tyrese Campbell was sent on after Bamford’s injury, but United could not find a late winner. The scan will now determine whether One faces another frustrating spell on the sidelines.