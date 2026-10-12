EXCLUSIVE: Burnley join Sheffield United and Stoke in tracking Norwegian defender

Burnley have joined the growing chase for Viking defender Henrik Heggheim, with the Clarets joining Sheffield United and Stoke City in tracking the Norwegian.

Ontheminute.com understands Burnley’s recruitment staff are monitoring the 25-year-old ahead of January.

The Clarets’ involvement adds a fresh dimension after Sheffield United and Stoke had already begun tracking Heggheim.

Rather than only providing height and defensive resilience, Heggheim has also made a major impact in the final third.

The 25-year-old began his career with Viking before playing for Brøndby and spending time on loan at Vålerenga. He returned to Stavanger in 2024 and is contracted until 2028.

That leaves Viking under no immediate pressure to sell, although greater English interest could test their resolve. For Burnley, Sheffield United and Stoke, the autumn will decide whether scouting becomes a formal bid in January.