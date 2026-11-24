Swansea City and Burnley are considering a January move for Huddersfield Town striker Joe Taylor after his prolific start to the season.

Football League World reports both Championship clubs are monitoring the 24-year-old as they explore attacking reinforcements.

Swansea are chasing a play-off spot, while Burnley sit in the relegation zone.

Taylor’s revival follows a loan at Wigan Athletic, where he struck 11 times before returning to Huddersfield. He has since delivered 12 goals and three assists in 18 outings across all competitions.

The Terriers are chasing promotion from League One. After Taylor scored twice against Oxford in September, boss Martin Drury told the Yorkshire Post: “Joe’s flying. He’s doing really, really well.”

Taylor’s contract runs until 2029, putting Huddersfield in a strong position ahead of the transfer window.

The former Luton Town forward previously impressed on loan at Lincoln City and Colchester United. Swansea and Burnley could now offer him another opportunity in the Championship.